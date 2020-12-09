South Carolina reports 2,139 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2,139 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s DHEC report also showed 71 probable new cases, 26 confirmed deaths and 1 probable death in the state.
During a press conference Wednesday afternoon officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said thousands of more people could die from COVID-19 by early next year if the state does not do something different in its fight against the virus.
“From the end of November until the beginning of April an additional 3000 more South Carolinians may die if we don’t do something differently,” Dr. Linda Bell with DHEC said.
She said if mask compliance was 95% in a week, 1,000 of those expected 3,000 lives could be saved.
Gov. Henry McMaster said now was not the time “to let up” and warned that the vaccine will be a slow process for South Carolinians as most will not be vaccinated for months.
Bell said recent case numbers in the state have reached an unprecedented level as well as in the country as a whole. Just last week DHEC reported two of the highest days of cases since the pandemic first came to South Carolina.
Today’s report brings the total to 223,140 confirmed cases in the state, 16,304 probable cases; 4,280 confirmed deaths and 332 probable deaths. A total of 2,941,385 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians.
Wednesday report represented the results of 10,411 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 20.5%.
