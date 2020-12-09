Suspect in airport bomb scare goes to court

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The suspect in a November bomb scare at the Charleston airport will be arraigned in federal court after telling authorities a bomb was in his luggage.
The Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department says they have arrested Joel T. Drogomir, 32, for conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device.
Affidavits state Drogomir had planned to fly from Charleston to Cleveland, Ohio through Charlotte, N.C., but was stopped after claiming he had a bomb while going through security.
After Drogomir went through security in preparation for his flight, police say he grew frustrated with Transportation Security Administration agents for not finding a razor blade Drogomir had purposefully planted in his shoe.
After showing agents the razor blade he was able to get through security, agents say Drogomir asked why he wasn’t being arrested.
Affidavits state Drogomir then said, “What if I tell you there is a bomb in my bag?”
Agents then reportedly asked if there was, in fact, a bomb in his bag. To which Drogomir reportedly responded, “Yes, there is a bomb in my bag.”
Officers say they then detained Drogomir, then seized and cleared his baggage for explosives.
During a search of his luggage, affidavits state that agents found a small locked metal box containing a watch, batteries and the book, “Industrial Society and Its Future” by Theodore Kacyznski, or the Unabomber.
Written above the manifesto title, agents say they found the words “Kaboom!”
Jail records show Drogomir was released on a personal recognizance bond on Nov. 2, but he is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.