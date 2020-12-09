U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for shooting on I-26 that killed one person, injured another

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a suspect who was wanted for a shooting on I-26 which took the life of one person and injured another.
The Charleston Police Department announced that 22-year-old Kimani Demetrius Pinckney of North Charleston was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals with the support of North Charleston police and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
He was arrested following a car chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Pinckney was wanted on several warrants for murder and attempted murder for a shooting that happened on I-26 on Nov. 25. Marcelis Haynes from Charleston died in the shooting.
Pinckney is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center and is scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
On Nov. 25, Charleston police officers responded to Meeting Street and Columbus Street in reference to a shooting.
“Officers found two men inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds,” CPD officials said. “Both men were transported to MUSC, where one of them later died from his wounds.”
A report states investigators sifted through hours of video evidence which helped them identify Pinckney as a suspect.
Police are continuing the investigation.
