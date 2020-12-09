Wando Mount Pleasant Library extending closure after another employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Wando Mount Pleasant Library has extended its closure after a second employee tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday night, Charleston County Public Library officials announced that the location would remain closed through the weekend and expect it to reopen on Monday, Dec. 14.
Officials said Charleston County Public Library staff are implementing the following response plan, per CDC and DHEC guidelines
- The library closed Wednesday, Dec. 9 and has been cleaned and sanitized by a certified third-party contractor. It is now expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 14.
- All employees known to have come in contact with these individuals are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed.
- The book drop/return at the library will be closed during this time.
- Charleston County Government continues to offer PPE and cleaning supplies to CCPL employees for its facilities.
- CCPL has been working with DHEC in ensuring all best practices are implemented in our service models that would help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as we continue serving our patrons.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.