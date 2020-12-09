Warming up heading toward the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset once again due to a clear sky. Not as cold as last night though with temperatures for most above freezing. High pressure will remain in control and will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast through Friday. We’ll see the high temperatures get a little warmer each day through the upcoming weekend. Highs will be near 70 degrees starting Friday and into the low 70s for the weekend. A cold front will bring a chance of a few spotty showers Sunday and Monday. We’ll start to cool back down early next week.