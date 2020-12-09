White House report: South Carolina sees 42% increase in coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest White House coronavirus task force report for South Carolina is showing 78 percent of counties are at high levels of community spread of the virus. The report was prepared on Sunday.
The report from the previous week shows about half the amount counties where in the red zone. Federal leaders say they are concerned about the rise in COVID related hospitalizations nationwide.
The latest task force report shows South Carolina had a 42 percent increase in coronavirus cases totaling 15, 291 cases last week.
The task force sends the reports to governors with detailed data for states and recommendations for safety guidelines. The White House coronavirus task force says South Carolina has seen an increase in test positivity and a significant increase in hospitalizations.
State health officials say normal hospital occupancy is around 70% to 75%
South Carolina is slightly above at about 80% for inpatient and occupied beds, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC say they’re in contact with hospitals daily in case they need to provide support. State health officials say hospitalizations related to Covid are a constant concern.
This latest report tells governors to begin warning people about the risks of gathering during the December holidays.
The task force says aggressive testing is needed along with significant behavior changes of all Americans. The report is still advising states to restrict indoor capacity including places like bars and restaurants.
South Carolina no longer has these restrictions in place.
