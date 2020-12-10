BCSO investigating possible connections in multiple Hilton Head shootings

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible connections among several recent shooting incidents on Hilton Head Island.
The sheriff’s office says no one has been charged in the shootings as of yet and it is believed the victims were specifically targeted by those responsible. They say the shootings do not appear to be random.
The first shooting happened on Dec. 4, around 4:40 p.m., on Alfred Lane. A man was wounded and three homes and a vehicle were struck by bullets during the incident.
The victim remains in the hospital.
On Dec. 7, around 1:15 a.m., a home on Mustang Lane was struck by bullets.
On Dec. 7, around 11:30 p.m., a home and a vehicle on Palm Tree Place were struck by bullets.
On Dec. 8, around 3:00 a.m., a home on Thomas Cohen Drive was struck by bullets.
Cartridge casings of varying calibers were recovered in all of the incidents and are under forensic analyses.
“A message like that is two fold. Want to let the public know that this is a public safety threat when it’s happening, these shootings. But also to let people know that these are, these victims are specifically targeted by the individuals doing the shooting. We have reason to believe that’s the case,” said Major Bob Bromage.
Anyone who has information on any of the recent Hilton Head shooting incidents is urged to contact Staff Sergeant Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427, Sergeant Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
