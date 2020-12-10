Charleston Co. reassessments show significant increase in property values

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County says based on recently conducted property value reassessments, property values have increased by as much as 34% in the last 5 years.
Reassessments are required by state law to determine the change in the market value of property.
While Charleston County usually conducts their reassessments every five years, Thursday is the deadline to submit an objection to a home’s reassessment values.
The Charleston County Assessors Office says they calculated an overall property value increase of 25% to 34% in the last five years.
This year, the county says they mailed out about 200,000 real property and mobile home notices. Since the last reassessment in 2015, officials say these properties increased by about 25% from an average of $318,972 to $399,470.
New construction saw an even more significant increase, with records showing prices going from a similar $319,265, but increasing to an average of $427,037.
These assessed value increases can impact property taxes differently based on local municipality, but existing homes are limited to a 15% increase in their assessed value.
“We all read the articles and hear the news reports about the number of people moving here,” Charleston County Assessor Toy Glendon said. “And that puts pressure on value. So the market is going up, and across the county, value is going up.”
As of Wednesday, Charleston County says they have received more than 2,000 objections or appeals to these reassessment values. They say the deadline to submit those appeals is Thursday.
The county does typically receive a high percentage of these appeals in the last week, and once they receive them, homeowners should get a letter and a call from an appraiser in the following weeks.
