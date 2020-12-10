DD2 school board listens to data before considering changes to hybrid model

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state and school districts are making changes to their learning models ahead of the Christmas Break.
The Dorchester District 2 school board met on Thursday for a workshop to gather data from district officials on the number of COVID-19 cases, as well as feedback from teachers and school leadership.
They board’s consideration of the data could determine whether they decide to move to full-virtual learning, stay in their hybrid model, or offer a five-day in-person learning option.
“These are pretty major decisions as far as planning and moving forward with our kids’ education and making sure that we keep them safe and healthy,” school board member Justin Farnsworth said.
District officials said there was an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Dorchester County. When that data was broken down into zip codes, some areas had doubled in the number of positive cases.
The school district had a total number of 100 staff test positive for the virus as displayed in a year-to-date model. They also had 129 students test positive.
Officials say those numbers are relatively low and their measures to protect students have worked. At the same time, they say they are still susceptible to the patterns happening in the state.
In total, 255 teachers and 842 students have had to quarantine.
When looking at surveys from teachers, administrators, and principals, the majority of them did not feel like they should return to a five-day face-to-face model until the county disease rate is at a low.
To see more information and data, click here to watch the workshop meeting. The school board will meet next Monday at 6 p.m.
