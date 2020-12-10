DD2 school board to hear data on failing students as members consider changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two board members will hear from district officials and other experts Thursday night regarding potential instructional changes as COVID cases surge in South Carolina.
While no decisions will be made, board members will be reviewing data, which includes how many students were failing at least one class by the end of the first nine weeks.
Those new numbers reveal that about 17 percent of all students in Dorchester School District Two schools were struggling academically.
DD2 officials said 4,275 students were failing at least one class at the end of the quarter.
That’s about 1500 more students compared to the same time last year, and many of them were enrolled in the district’s school-based hybrid instructional model.
“A lot of the lower grades were due to the instructional changes and them getting use to it but we’ve certainly put and had even from previous years have several remediation strategies and intervention strategies in place at all levels, elementary, middle, and high so those students can master their learning even if they didn’t master it within the first nine weeks. They have opportunities to continue to master their learning throughout the year,” DD2 Executive Director of Elementary Schools Lori Estep said.
DD2 officials said many of the failing grades were due to students not completing or turning assignments in on time as they were getting use to submitting those items online.
However, over the last three or four weeks, officials say they have seen improvements.
For perspective, a similar percentage of students in Berkeley County were failing at least one class by the end of the first quarter of this school year, about 18 percent.
No formal board actions will be taken Thursday night and no public comments will be heard until the board meets on Monday at 6 p.m.
