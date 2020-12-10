DD2 Superintendent Joe Pye announces COVID-19 diagnosis, says symptoms are mild

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - On Thursday evening, Dorchester District 2 Superintendent Joe Pye announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Pye made the announcement as he was virtually attending a school board meeting. According to Pye, it’s the first time in 22 years that he’s ever missed a school workshop.
“The reason I’m not there is because I’ve tested positive for the virus,” he said. “I’m in quarantine.”
Pye said he had no problem discussing his diagnosis because it makes what the district is talking about more real than ever.
“This is a deadly virus, it’s not be taken lightly, “he said.
Pye told board members and viewers that he was having every symptom “known to man” but said the symptoms were mild. He said he was hopeful that all of his symptoms will all disappear and he will eventually be back at work.
Thursday’s board meeting consisted of board members hearing from district officials and experts regarding potential instructional changes as COVID cases surge in South Carolina. While no decisions were made, board members reviewed data, which includes how many students were failing at least one class by the end of the first nine weeks.
Those new numbers reveal that about 17 percent of all students in Dorchester School District Two schools were struggling academically.
DD2 officials said 4,275 students were failing at least one class at the end of the quarter. That’s about 1500 more students compared to the same time last year, and many of them were enrolled in the district’s school-based hybrid instructional model.
