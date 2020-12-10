Deputies arrest man after high-speed chase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man after a six-and-a-half mile chase in a stolen vehicle.
Deputies say they have arrested Marcus Ray Goins, 27, for possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and driving under the influence.
In addition to these charges, deputies say Goins was out on bond for a number of other charges including domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, carjacking with great bodily harm and assault of a high and aggravated nature.
Deputies say the first encountered Goins at around 2 p.m. Wednesday when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Morris Circle. The car Goins was driving matched the description of a white Chevy Tahoe deputies say was stolen out of Chester County.
After they turned on their lights, deputies say Goins began to accelerate, leading a six-and-a-half mile pursuit. The chase ended when deputies say Goins drove through a fence and crashed into a tree line of Smoak Road.
The CCSO says this investigation is still ongoing and ask anyone with information to please contact them at 843-549-2211
