Deputies: Man wanted for multiple vehicle break-ins, arrested

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man wanted for more than a dozen car break-ins on Hilton Head Island.
Deputies say Marques Lopez Brown, 22, who was wanted on 13 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and one count of grand larceny was taken into custody at 4:50 a.m. Thursday. He has since been additionally charged with one count of fleeing to evade and one count of providing false information.
Deputies say they caught Brown when they responded to a report of a vehicle break-in in progress on Crab Line Court in Hilton Head.
The BCSO says Brown is responsible for more than a dozen vehicle break-ins on Hilton Head Island that occurred this past summer and fall.
Using real-time information provided by a witness, deputies say they positioned themselves along Singleton Beach Road and walked into the area where they encountered Brown.
Brown ran from the scene but deputies day he was apprehend after a short chase.
In September, BCSO investigators say they identified Brown as one of at least two suspects seen on multiple security cameras this summer and fall, prowling neighborhoods in Palmetto Dunes, Folly Field, Singleton Beach and other areas of Hilton Head.
Investigators say Brown was peering into vehicle windows, checking vehicles for unlocked doors and, in at least one instance, breaking a vehicle window to gain access to valuables.
Deputies say dozens of residents in those neighborhoods reported having their vehicles broken into and their valuables stolen.
On Sept. 16 the BCSO says deputies detained a 17-year-old male juvenile on nine counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.
Investigators say they met with a Beaufort County magistrate on Sept. 18 and obtained warrants for Brown’s arrest on 12 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.
Two more warrants for Brown’s arrest were issued Dec. 4, deputies say.
The BCSO says Brown is being questioned by investigators and will be booked and receive a bond hearing once taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Brown is considered a person of interest in numerous other vehicle break-ins, and more charges may stem from those cases, the BCSO says.
Anyone who has information on Brown’s involvement in vehicle break-ins on Hilton Head is asked to call Sergeant Doug Seifert 843-255-3414 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
