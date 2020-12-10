Facebook awards $1 Million to Coastal Community Foundation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big news from Facebook that will impact the lives of people right here in the tricounty. The social media giant is awarding $1 million to a foundation that will use the funds to support Black communities and organizations.
Facebook chose The Coastal Community Foundation (CCF) as one of only 20 groups across the nation for this grant.
The leader of CCF says the generous grant from Facebook speaks volumes.
“It says to black led organizations in a community like Charleston that we’ve heard you, we see you, we recognize you, and then ultimately we trust you with resources and access to do the things you need to do to support your communities,” President/CEO Darrin Goss said.
CCF announced more information about the good news in a release to the media.
Earlier this year, CCF announced it would take bold action to address racial injustice and inequities across our region. In addition to ongoing work through the Foundation’s advocacy, investment, grantmaking and scholarship programs, this partnership significantly advances the Foundation’s goal to create communities rich in equity and opportunity for everyone in coastal South Carolina.
“To be chosen as a leading, equity-centered organization in the United States trusted with managing this new program is a high honor for our organization,” Goss said.
“But more than anything, it should signal to Black-led organizations that have too often been overlooked that a new era has in fact begun. We should expect to see many more corporations following the lead of Facebook, to support the vibrant work already happening in our communities to make our world more just and more equitable.”
CCF will award funds over two years to nonprofit organizations and programs in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties supporting innovation, creativity, and resiliency in Black communities. Preference will be given to Black-led organizations.
Funds from the Facebook grant will also support these four specific initiatives:
*The Lowcountry Unity Fund of Coastal Community Foundation — a grantmaking program established after the Emanuel AME Church massacre that supports efforts in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties that advance racial equity or that address structural racism.
*The N.E.W. (Neighborhoods Energized to Win) Fund of Coastal Community Foundation — a grantmaking program created in 1991 to support low-to-moderate income neighborhood groups in the Lowcountry that address key issues in the neighborhoods and strengthen residents’ leadership skills.
*Institutional support for Black-led nonprofits — collaborate on a new targeted effort with regional institutions aimed at capacity-building and lending structural support to organizations and grassroots efforts led by people of color.
*Black Giving Circle — seed funding to create an endowed fund at Coastal Community Foundation for Black-led giving.
Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works to create vibrant communities by uniting people and investing resources across Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry and Jasper counties. Through our tools for long-term charitable giving, we help individuals, families, businesses and organizations be the reason why communities thrive in the nine counties we serve along South Carolina’s coast. To learn more, visit coastalcommunityfoundation.org.
