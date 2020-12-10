Georgetown County seeking public feedback on US 17 improvement plans

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County officials say US Highway 17 needs improvements in their county and they want input.
Considered by many the “central spine” for the county, US 17 is the main road in the area for travel and it is lined with businesses and restaurants.
The US 17 Companion Corridor Study focuses on the Waccamaw Neck area of Georgetown County. That’s where US 17 runs from the Waccamaw River to the Georgetown/Horry County line.
The report has detailed plans and goals for the county ranging for the next five years to the next 30 years. It says multi-modal connectivity throughout the Waccamaw Neck area is a critical safety goal for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.
The study outlines different proposals for future sidewalks and a shared-use path connection. It says the proposed continuous path would enhance what the county calls “character areas” of US 17.
These “character areas” include the parkway, community corridor, and village center which all run from the bridge over the Waccamaw river, through the business district, and end where US 17 meets South Carolina Highway 707.
Plans also suggest enhancing pedestrian crosswalks to create a more walkable and bikable community, while also protecting thousands of acres of land for conservation.
The report also details possible development opportunities. It states that when determining available land for development, conserved and publicly-owned lands were removed from consideration.
There is approximately 44,800 acres in the Waccamaw Neck Study Area Boundary and the county report claims that about 58% is conserved and/or publicly-owned.
Georgetown County officials say they will be holding a virtual public meeting over Zoom, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. They say they encourage all residents to provide any input they can on the highway improvement plans.
