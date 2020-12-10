Roper St. Francis Healthcare prepares for vaccine distribution to healthcare workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a vaccine around the corner, Lowcountry hospitals are making sure preparations and logistics are ready before arrival and distribution.
Leaders at Roper St. Francis Healthcare say they want to vaccinate all 5,000-plus employees with the new Pfizer vaccine, however they have to identify critical workers who will be insured the first doses.
“We will be getting less than that so that’s the reason why we’re having these conversations and that’s the reason why we are rolling out the vaccine in a phased approach,” Roper’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Oliverio said. “Right now, we just have to allocate limited supply against a high demand.”
On top of keeping the vaccine nearly 80 degrees below zero and scheduling times to give doses to staff members, Oliverio said they must give it out to a few people per department at a time to accommodate potential side effects.
“What we have to do is figure out what parts of the institution, if we had a lot of sick people, would grind our ability to provide care to a halt,” Oliverio said. “Making sure that you don’t give it to the entirety of one area like the emergency department so that everybody isn’t feeling fever and chills the next day.”
He said getting hospital employees safely vaccinated is not the end goal, but just a first step in keeping medical centers open to combat the large-scale spread of COVID-19.
“The point of getting healthcare workers vaccinated is so that we don’t have the short it is based on community spread,” Oliverio said. “The number of vaccines, vaccinations that we are getting is a drop in the bucket of what’s needed to get folks immune so that you can put your guard down. Now is not the time to put down your guard.”
