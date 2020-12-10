New home COVID-19 testing kits might not hit shelves soon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United State Food and Drug Administration has approved the country’s first over-the-counter, non-prescription, at-home COVID-19 testing kit.
LabCorp received Emergency Use Authorization for its Pixel COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit on Wednesday. In a press release, the company states this will help with the country’s testing efforts.
“With the first over-the-counter at-home collection kit ever authorized by the FDA for COVID-19, we are empowering people to learn about their health and make confident decisions,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics. “With this authorization, we can help more people get tested, reduce the spread of the virus and improve the health of our communities.”
Currently, the test can only be purchased through LabCorp but the company is looking to get it to retailers as soon as possible.
However, that doesn’t mean you will see it on drug store shelves anytime soon. Zachary Mullin is a pharmacist at Plantation Pharmacy on James Island. He says the business will need to do rigorous research before they carry any COVID-19 product.
“It’s something that could be very useful but it’s something that we would have to talk about if we were to get it right away,” Mullin said. “We would have to look at the studies and the research to make sure it is something we can trust before we send it out the door to our customers.”
The hesitancy to adopt a new product that can test for the coronavirus is based in accuracy. Some have questioned the accuracy of tests after receiving a false negative or false positive.
“With the false positives and the false negatives, you’re not really sure if you have COVID or if you don’t have COVID,” Mullin said. “I think until we can see the data that it’s 99 percent effective we’ll probably hold off until we can do the research.”
The Pixel test is a Polymerase Chain Reaction test, which is the same kind done by health care professionals that would take several days for results. A study done by UC Davis Health found PCR tests are nearly 100 percent accurate, when done correctly. The same study found rapid tests, which are often antigen tests, were found to result in a false positive or false negative up to 20 percent of the time.
Another at-home test, Lucira’s COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, is a molecular test that the FDA found to be accurate 94-98 percent of the time.
“I think people are eager to be able to get something over the counter. . . but we have to be careful,” Mullins said.
Because the Pixel test was approved with emergency authorization, it has not been fully approved, is only available during the duration of the declared emergency.
