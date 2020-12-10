Police: Man arrested after getting physically combative with officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man who was carrying multiple weapons and fought an officer.
Police say Anthony Michell McCullough, 32, has been arrested for breach of peace, two counts of third degree assault and one count of threatening the life, person or family of an official.
Officers say they first responded to calls about a man loitering in front of a Dollar Tree at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the Dollar Tree in the 7400 block of Rivers Avenue, they say they encountered an uncooperative McCullough.
McCullough refused to give his name or identification and police say they had to remove a big knife McCullough had hanging on his right side.
Officers say McCullough refused to take his hands out of his pockets when asked, but when an officer went to remove them, he became physically combative.
McCullough was restrained whereupon the officer says he found another knife hidden in his waistband.
After being medically cleared, police say McCullough was taken to Al Cannon Detention Center where he is being detained pending a $25,300 bond.
