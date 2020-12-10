SC Hospital Association hosts health insurance phone bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Hospital Association says they will be hosting a statewide phone bank to help South Carolinians access affordable health insurance.
While the deadline to purchase health plans from the federal marketplace is Dec. 15, South Carolina residents who are looking to access affordable health insurance can call a phone bank Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to speak with a certified insurance agent.
Agents say they can help enroll people in an affordable health plans.
Last year more than 90% of Marketplace insurance recipients received a subsidy to afford coverage, and the SCHA says many received plans with zero premiums.
To call into the phone bank officials say just dial 803-988-9007.
