South Carolina reports 1,883 new COVID-19 cases

VIDEO: South Carolina reports 1,883 new COVID-19 cases
By Riley Bean | December 10, 2020 at 1:22 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 4:29 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 1,883 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Thursday’s DHEC report also showed 63 probable new cases, 12 confirmed deaths and three probable death in the state.

Today’s report brings the total to 225,053 confirmed cases in the state, 16,633 probable cases; 4,291 confirmed deaths and 336 probable deaths. A total of 2,967,221 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians.

Thursday’s report represented the results of 8,828 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 21.3%.

Here are the new cases by county:

1210_Cases COVID-19-Case-Summary-12-10-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd

Here are the deaths reported:

1210 Deaths COVID 19 Death Summary 12-10-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.