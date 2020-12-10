Town of Summerville extends mask ordinance through Jan. 14

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville has extended a mask ordinance requiring the public to wear face coverings in certain circumstances through Jan. 14, 2021.
The vote took place on Thursday night and officials say was done in the best interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution in helping to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19.
The ordinance is as follows:
- All persons entering a grocery store, pharmacy, or Town owned or operated building in town must wear a face covering while inside the establishment or facility. For purposes of this ordinance, the term ‘grocery store’ shall mean a retail establishment that primarily sells food, but may also sell other convenience and household goods; the term does not include a convenience store. The business shall not have responsibility for enforcing this requirement, but shall post conspicuous signage at all entrances informing its patrons of the requirements of this section.
- All restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, and Town buildings and indoor facilities in town must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face to face interaction with the public or other employees.
All public meetings have the ability to be held electronically through Thursday, January 14, 2021. The public can watch meetings by clicking the ‘live meetings’ link on the homepage of the Town’s website.
