Warming up to end the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep us dry and sunny to end the work week! Southerly flow will kick in as well, keeping us warmer to end the week. Highs will be around 70 degrees for the next few days, so break out the Spring wardrobe again! Our next rain chance kicks in on Sunday, with an even higher rain chance on Monday to start the new work week. Cooler air will settle in again behind Monday’s rain maker, dropping highs to around 60 to start the work week. We’ll see another slight rain chance by Tuesday as well.