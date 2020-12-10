WATCH: FDA’s vaccine committee discuss the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is set to meet at 9 a.m. Thursday to begin reviewing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The independent panel will review trial data and determine whether the shot is safe and effective enough to be cleared for emergency use.
This, after that same vaccine made its world debut, Tuesday, in the UK where some of the first people received Pfizer’s vaccine. One day later, though, reports that two people had severe allergic reactions after being vaccinated are now causing some concern.
We could be hours away from the FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s vaccine in the United States and the U.S. Health Secretary has said officials are hoping to have 20 million people vaccinated in the next several weeks with the initial focus on health care workers and nursing home residents. Earlier this week, the FDA released a briefing document listing the safety profile of the vaccine as “favorable.” That document also confirms that the vaccine is 95% effective against the coronavirus.
