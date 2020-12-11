Animal shelter and Charleston brewery launch ‘Rescue Brew’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society says they raised over $70,000 from a contest hosted in partnership with the Palmetto Brewing Company.
The animal society says they and Palmetto Brewing ran a contest this fall that asked people to vote for the brewery’s next spokesdog and spokescat.
The shelter says the contest helped raise over $70,000 for homeless animals and Grand Prize Winning Dog Pete and Grand Prize Winning Cat Mr. T will have their faces on the can of Palmetto’s newest “Rescue Brew Beer”.
The winning creation is going on sale after The Palmetto Brewing Company hosts a launch party at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The brewery says the public is invited for beer tasting, sales, pet photo opportunities and Rodney Scott’s BBQ food truck.
Rescue brew beer will be for sale in draft, six packs or cases and the brewery says $1 of every pint and six pack sold will go to benefit the Charleston Animal Society.
