Burglary suspect arrested after Facebook profile pic matched wanted photo

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said they made a quick arrest in a burglary thanks to a tip leading them to the suspect’s Facebook profile picture.
The burglary happened early Wednesday morning at the Wrightway BP Station located on Highway 34 near the Fairfield County line.
The suspect was wearing a dark-colored coat with black pants and black shoes. Deputies posted his picture from a surveillance camera.
Officials said a tip led them to his Facebook page, where he had recently updated his profile picture. The similarity of the images allowed deputies to make an arrest.
The suspect’s name has not been released, but officials said he had just been released from prison about two weeks before the burglary.
Deputies thanked the public for their help in making the arrest.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.