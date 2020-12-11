Charleston city councilman removed from committee following downtown rally

I cannot in good conscience end this week without formally commenting on this past Saturday’s protest and the troubling developments that followed. I strongly condemn the messages and themes of the Proud Boys as well as any group that uses racially charged language, intimidation, or calls for violence. Several of the groups who were present this past weekend lack a real political or policy agenda and have demonstrated little effort to actually want to solve problems, engage in real conversations and help build a more unified Charleston. These fringe groups do not represent the overwhelming majority of Charlestonians and we should denounce them and their divisive tactics. I would encourage my fellow Councilmembers to reaffirm our commitment to racial justice, respectful disagreement, and inclusion.