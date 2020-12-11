Dorchester County Family Court closed after possible COVID-19 exposure

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Family Court has been closed until further noticed after a possible COVID-19 exposure.
The court, located at the Troy Knight Judicial Center near Summerville, will be closed for cleaning and sanitizing. Currently, family court plans to open on Dec. 22 but the reopening is subject to change.
“Family Court staff will be available via phone and email, during normal business hours,” officials said. “However, there may be a delayed response due to offsite connectivity issues.”
Officials released the following additional information.
Court Filings will continue to be accepted via the drop box near the entrance to the Judicial Center. Note: All filings submitted via the drop box will be quarantined for 48-hours. Once the quarantine period has ended, the filings will be date stamped with the date they were received, and court staff will then process the documents.
