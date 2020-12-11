Dorchester District 2 parents concerned with inconsistent bus pick up times

“There is just no consistency in when they are coming, so the kids are sitting at the bus stop waiting - unsure of whether or not the bus is coming, when it is and if they’re going to get to school on time,” said Penny Coombes, a parent of a 10th grade student and an 8th grade student. “With everything going on they [students] have enough to worry about. They shouldn’t have to worry about whether or not the bus is going to come and take them to school.”