Emergency crews extinguish fire at barbeque restaurant in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have extinguished a fire at a barbeque business in Moncks Corner Friday night. The fire was at the Music Man’s Bar-B-Que on 112 E.Railroad Ave.
Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear was at the scene and spoke to reporters. Lockliear said there were no injuries in the fire and authorities are investigating the cause.
The fire started a little after 7 p.m. around closing time for the restaurant.
According to Lockliear, everyone in the restaurant was able to get out, and fire crews were able to get on scene quickly. The mayor said damage was mostly contained to the kitchen area where the fire started.
Lockliear said that the surrounding buildings are okay, and crews will be on scene for a few more hours to assess the damage. He said it was hard for this to happen given the struggles for businesses during COVID-19
“This is the last thing you’d absolutely not want to see happen in your town,” he said.
