Health care provider hosts last drug take back of the year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare says they are hosting their last drug take back of the year.
The healthcare system says prescription drugs can be dangerous and addictive if not properly handled and stored.
The drug take back will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the Lowcountry Senior Center, located at 865 Riverland Drive, Roper St. Francis says.
Charleston County had 128 overdose deaths in 2018 and in 2017, Roper St. Francis says Charleston County had 118, the most deaths in South Carolina, due to overdose. Organizers say this event is an example of how our community can work together to combat the drug crisis.
The health care system said the past few drug take back events have netted over 450 lbs of drugs safely removed from circulation.
Roper St. Francis says giveaways will be provided for participants.
