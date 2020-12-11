Lowcountry Lowline one step closer to reality

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A local non-profit says they are one step closer to transforming a former roadway right through the middle of downtown Charleston.
The Friends of the Lowcountry Lowline say after nearly a decade of work, they are seeking approval for their conceptual design of the Lowcountry Lowline.
Organizers say they conducted a study over the last year that asked community members what they want to see in this area of the peninsula
The area in question is a 1.7 mile stretch from Mount Pleasant Street to Marion Sqaure, which used to be a railway.
The area is mostly vacant, but Friends of the Lowcountry Director Megan Mill says this stretch of land will soon be a safe and well-lit area for the community to walk, bike, eat, and play.
The organization says are planning three main districts:
- The North Central corridor to include the underpass of I-26, and have things like basketball courts, skate parks, and food trucks.
- The middle section which would be transformed into parks that would also be built to take the brunt of storm water.
- The urban corridor, near King Street, will be a continuation of the biking and walking path and could include areas for coffee kiosks, picnic tables and more.
In their most recent cost estimate, Mills says the project will cost about $34 million, but they plan to apply for federal, local and private funding.
“This could really change how we move around the peninsula and how we enjoy our outdoor space. So this really is something for the whole city of Charleston. It can be a regional connector,” Mills said.
Conceptional plans will be presented at Tuesday’s Charleston City Council meeting, but the group says they are also looking for community input on the design of the Lowcountry Lowline.
Mills says they are hoping to break ground by the end of next year.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.