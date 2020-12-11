MUSC doctors preparing to get COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina Board of Trustees met on Friday morning and were given an extensive COVID-19 vaccine update.
Live 5 News found out it could be a few days before healthcare workers at MUSC are able to get the vaccine. Chief Quality Officer Dr. Danielle Scheurer said MUSC has the equipment to store the Pfizer vaccine which requires ultracold storage.
On Thursday, the U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine comes in two doses separated by three weeks and studies show it is 95% effective against COVID-19 seven days after the second dose. When a vaccine is available at MUSC there is a priority list for who will get it first.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the first priority is vaccinating frontline workers in a healthcare setting who are at highest risk of contracting COVID-19. Priority will also be given to residents and staff at long term care facilities.
Scheruer says the vaccine is not mandatory and will be free to healthcare workers at MUSC. You can read a breakdown of who will get first priority by clicking here.
