One killed, another injured following car crash in Colleton County on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and another injured following a car crash on I-95 in Colleton County Friday morning.
Officials with Highway Patrol said it happened at 10:35 a.m. near mile marker 66 and involved a 2000 Infiniti I30.
According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, the car ran off the road and struck a tree.
The passenger was killed while the driver was injured and transported to Trident Hospital. Tidwell says both were not wearing a seatbelt.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.