One killed, another injured following car crash in Colleton County on I-95

(Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
By Live 5 Web Staff | December 11, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 4:29 PM

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and another injured following a car crash on I-95 in Colleton County Friday morning.

Officials with Highway Patrol said it happened at 10:35 a.m. near mile marker 66 and involved a 2000 Infiniti I30.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, the car ran off the road and struck a tree.

The passenger was killed while the driver was injured and transported to Trident Hospital. Tidwell says both were not wearing a seatbelt.

