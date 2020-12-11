Police: Murder suspect extradited back to S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man has been extradited to South Carolina for his part in an October Georgetown murder.
Jail records show David Denon Tyrone Green, 20, has been extradited to the Georgetown County Detention Center and charged with murder and attempted armed robbery.
Police say Green is charged with a murder that happened at the Bethel Apartments in Georgetown on Oct. 28.
Officers say they first responded to the apartment complex located in 1800 block of Gilbert Street at around 9:30 p.m.
Upon their arrival, police say they found a victim had suffered several gunshot wounds and died.
Officers say Zavion Taheim Woodward, 18, was determined to be involved in the murder and was charged with two counts of accessory before the fact to a felony.
The GPD says they obtained warrants for Jerry Lee Williams, 18, and charged him with two counts of accessory before the fact to a felony in this case.
Additionally, a juvenile suspect has been identified and police say they have also been charged in this case.
Information obtained during the investigation revealed Green had fled the state in an effort to avoid prosecution and police say Green was entered into the National Crime Information Center as wanted.
The GPD says Green was located outside of Augusta by the U. S. Marshal’s Service and taken into custody.
Georgetown Police Department Chief Kelvin Waites said, “These senseless acts of violence will not be tolerated in our community and we will exhaust every resource to bring them to justice”.
Green has booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center and is awaiting bond, jail records show.
