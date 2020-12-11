SC reports highest number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases with 3,217

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials reported the highest number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 daily cases on Friday with 3,217 cases in South Carolina.
The report by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control represents the highest total of daily cases in the state since the start of the pandemic. Today’s case number broke the previous record which was about a week ago.
Friday’s report represented the results of 16,897 individual tests, which is the most new test results reported in a day statewide with an overall positive rate of 18.6%.
DHEC’s report showed 3,137 confirmed cases, 80 probable new cases, 42 confirmed deaths and five probable death in the state.
DHEC Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said South Carolina, like many other states, is currently experiencing a worsening of the the pandemic.
“While the arriving vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, it will be months before there is enough vaccine available for everyone. It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives,” Traxler said.
State public health officials are continuing to urge all South Carolinians to continue to act to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by taking the following steps: wear a face mask, social distance from others by at least six feet, get tested and staying home when you’re sick, and limit contact with those outside your household.
“No one else should have to die at the hands of this silent killer,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “It is within all of our powers to stop COVID-19. As we each wait patiently for our turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, let’s keep doing our part by wearing our masks and practicing social distancing.”
Today’s report brings the total to 228,261 confirmed cases in the state, 16,965 probable cases; 4,332 confirmed deaths and 341 probable deaths.
A total of 3,012,387 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
