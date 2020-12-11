Vaccine record cards to be included in COVID-19 supply kits

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine will have a record to prove it.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, federal supply kits to providers will include paper immunization records that will be completed at the time of vaccination.
For those scheduled by way of the Vaccine Administration Management System, they will have access to a digital certificate of vaccination within VAMS that reflects the dates of vaccination and with which type of vaccine, according to DHEC.
On Thursday, outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted 17-4 to endorse mass use of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
The FDA will now have to sign off on that recommendation. Depending on how fast that is, shots could begin within days.
South Carolina is expected to receive between 200,000 and 300,000 initial doses of the vaccine once approved.
Next week, the FDA will review a second vaccine, from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, that appears about as protective as Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot, according to the Associated Press.
