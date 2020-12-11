Warm December weekend will stay mainly dry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a warmer weekend! Highs will be in the lower 70′s Saturday and Sunday with mostly dry conditions. A cold front is on the way though and will bring us a decent rain chance by Monday. We could see one or two showers on Sunday, but most of the area will stay dry this weekend. Showers should end behind the cold front late Monday, followed by cooler temperatures throughout the work week.