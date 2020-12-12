Chanukah at The Bend to be a drive-in celebration at new location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston and Chabad of Charleston will be hosting it’s 13th annual Chanukah at The Bend as a drive-in celebration Sunday.
It’s scheduled to be held Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., with gates opening at 3:30 p.m, at The Bend in North Charleston.
That’s located at 3775 Azalea Drive.
The event is free for all attendees.
Organizers say South Carolina’s largest Jewish celebration will deliver the same festive atmosphere at a social distance with free food, activities and a menorah lighting ceremony for families, friends and the Jewish community to enjoy.
They say the menorah lighting will be held by Holocaust survivors.
This year’s event will be drive-in style where families and friends can tailgate at a social distance from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle, with the beautiful sunset along the Ashley River.
All food and activities are being offered to participants for free, including Jewish foods and beverages being delivered to cars by carts.
Those carts will also bring crafts and activities for children to enjoy in or around their vehicles, organizers say.
Chanukah at The Bend has been previously held at Marion Square for the last 12 years, and was formerly known as Chanukah in the Square.
