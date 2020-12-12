Christmas in the Creek Holiday Parade held Saturday

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Goose Creek Recreation says they held their Christmas in the Creek Holiday Parade Saturday.
It was scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on St. James Avenue, between the corners of Old Moncks Corner Road and Marilyn Street.
Road closures were set to begin at 8 a.m.
A map of the parade route can be found here.
Organizers say the parade was free for everyone to attend.
They set the following COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone safe:
- Event Staff and participants are required to wear a mask for the duration of the event
- Spectators are encouraged to wear a mask
- Spectators are asked to sit no closed than six feed apart from other groups and families, as social distancing is not optional
- Shuttles will be cleaned between groups
- Hand washing stations will be provided along the route
- Stay home if you’re sick
Signage and announcements were made at the event to remind spectators of the safety protocols, organizers say.
For those who feel more comfortable watching from home, they say the parade would be live streamed.
You can learn more about the event by clicking here.
