Lowcountry CrossFit Gym works out to raise money, awareness for rare pediatric disease

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Workout warriors in Mount Pleasant sweat it out to support a 12-year-old’s fight against a deadly disease.
The Crossfit gym, Frequency Fitness held a Hero Workout Saturday to raise money and awareness for a disease called Sanfilippo Syndrome. One of the gym’s coaches learned a co-worker’s son had been diagnosed with a deadly disease that affects children in a manner similar to Alzheimer’s.
Connor Dobbyn’s family is trying to raise $3 million for a clinical trial for Sanfilippo Syndrome. Frequency Fitness decided to do its part to help.
“We’ve had a ton of people buy raffle tickets and donate already,” Frequency coach Gareth Davies said. “We have people who weren’t even able to make it reach out to us and offering tickets and donations. This is just kind of the catalyst to getting the word out there more so we plan on doing much more as well.”
The gym will draw winners for raffle prizes between Dec. 12-19.
