Rays Come Up Short In Overtime As Hockey Returns To Lowcountry

After a scoreless first period, Novak broke the ice at 6:48 of the second with the Rays’ first goal of the 2020-21 season. On a great-looking rush up the ice, Cole Ully sent the puck over to Herbert, who then found Novak who was open in the slot. The forward quickly let go of a shot that beat Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard up high and put SC ahead 1-0.