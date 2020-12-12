Roper St. Francis receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine early next week

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare says they anticipate receiving limited shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine early next week.
Dr. Jeff DiLisi, the President and CEO of Roper St. Francis Healthcare, says Roper St. Francis stands with the Food and Drug Administration in that the benefits of Pfizer’s vaccine outweigh its risks based on the totality of the scientific evidence.
He says while social distancing, hand washing, and masking are critical, the vaccine will be an even more powerful tool that we hope will end the pandemic.
