Ugly Sweater 5K in Summerville benefits Alzheimer’s family support services

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - People came together in Summerville on Saturday to run and walk for a cause.
The third annual Ugly Sweater 5K Dash and one-mile stroll is a fundraiser for the nonprofit The ARK. It’s based in Summerville.
It provides hope and support services for families living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia.
Social distancing and mask wearing for spectators was encouraged at the event. There were also sanitation stations.
The ARK supports five area counties though social respite programs, memory screenings, resource fairs, educational workshops, support groups and more.
The organization’s Director of Development and Communication Megan Severn says nonprofits have had a tough year fundraising due to the pandemic. She says every little bit counts and they are grateful to host this fundraiser.
ARK leaders say more South Carolinians die from Alzheimer’s disease than in any other state.
“I have lost two grandparents to it,” Severn said. “So this is my why, I’m very passionate about. I’m able to see how much of a difference we’re making even with just a phone call and even our virtual services right now, just to know that these families are not alone while they are on this journey.”
People could wear festive clothes for a chance to win prizes.
The ARK says there are more than 95,000 South Carolinians living with Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 318,000 family and friends providing care for them, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
