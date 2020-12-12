One more warm day before showers & cooler air return!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Overnight lows will stay mild into Sunday morning with increasing clouds ahead of an area of low pressure. A cold front will approach the Lowcountry early next week, bringing with it a few showers on Monday. Rain chances remain elevated through the middle of next week as an area of low pressure tracks close to the area.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, a spotty shower possible in the morning. HIGH: 73, LOW: 60.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly with a few showers. HIGH: 68, LOW: 41.
TUESDAY: More clouds than sun and cooler, chance for a spotty shower. HIGH: 56, LOW: 49.
WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. HIGH: 60, LOW: 38.
THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. HIGH: 56, LOW 36.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.