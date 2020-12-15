Airport, MUSC Health offer mobile COVID-19 rapid testing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport says they are now offering rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 in partnership with The Medical University of South Carolina Health.
Airport officials say the testing requires a high-sensitivity nasal swab and results are typically available within 15-30 minutes.
Plans state testing will only take place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays beginning Dec. 15.
Airport officials say testing will occur in the Daily Parking Garage on 5500 International Blvd in North Charleston, and that patients will be notified via email of their results.
The mobile testing site will offer drive-thru testing, but the airport says patients must register before hand by visiting the Charleston Airport website.
“As we continue to fight this virus and commence vaccinations for Phase 1a of the statewide distribution plan, it’s important that we continue to offer these mobile testing sites. We are grateful to the Charleston International airport team for partnering with us on this important community service,” MUSC Health CEO and Vice President Medical Affairs Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., said. “Testing now can make a significant difference in whether or not our hospitals become overwhelmed in the weeks ahead.”
Individuals are asked to wear a mask whether experiencing symptoms or not and to bring a valid picture ID and insurance card, airport officials say.
As a reminder, if patients have insurance, MUSC Health is required to bill that insurance provider; however, the airport says patients will not be responsible for any costs associated with testing per the CARES Act. They say if patients have deductibles or no insurance, they will not receive a bill.
