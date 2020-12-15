CofC lose Brevin Galloway with an ACL tear

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston graduate senior Brevin Galloway will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season after suffering a tear in his ACL during the Cougars win at home over SC State on Friday the school announced on Tuesday.
“I am a firm believer that God does not make mistakes,” Galloway said in a statement. “What I will lose this year, He will make up for it in the future. I am happy, blessed and extremely thankful for the support & love from Cougar Nation!”
The Cougars captain had been named 2nd team All-CAA during the preseason.
Galloway started off the season well leading the team in scoring and steals and was 3rd in assists.
A 2020 CAA All-Defensive team selection last year, Galloway ranks 20th on the all time CofC list in steals and 15th in 3 pointers made.
