Deputies: Scammers pretend to be sheriff’s office in new scheme

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they have seen a recent rise in telephone scams that involve people claiming to be deputies and officials.
The scam in question is targeting Berkeley County residents with a call from someone claiming to be Chief Deputy Baker with the BCSO, deputies say. The scammer is telling residents a warrant will be issued for their arrest due to them missing a federal court date.
The BCSO says this is not true and there is another similar scam that is being used with people posing as the IRS.
Deputies say neither they, the IRS or the Social Security Administration make calls like this, but several people send money to these scammers when they take advantage of them.
Government officials will always send correspondence via the US Mail directing the affected party to contact their local office for more information, deputies say.
The BCSO says they want to remind the public that they don not use robot calling for their correspondence with suspects in a case.
If there is any doubt in a situation, deputies say a victim can always call for a deputy or officer from their local jurisdiction to come to them and make inquiries about the call.
