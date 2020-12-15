‘Disney on Ice’ returns to N. Charleston in January

Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines. Additionally, Pod Seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy Disney On Ice while social distancing from other groups that are also in attendance. Seating capacity at the N. Charleston Coliseum for Disney On Ice will be reduced with the Pod Seating structure in place. As an additional precaution, face coverings are required for guests ages 2 and older except when eating or drinking in their seats, unless otherwise exempted by law.