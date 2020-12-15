Dorchester District 2 suspending high school athletics

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A spokesperson for Dorchester District 2 confirmed late Tuesday afternoon all athletics for high school teams in the district will be suspended as online classes resume after the first of the year.
The suspension will begin on Jan. 4, the day all DD2 students return to all-virtual learning. The suspension will last as long as the eLearning period lasts.
During that period Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville High Schools will not have any basketball or wrestling matches.
Those schools had been playing the last few weeks with no fans in attendance. Just this week, they decided to start allowing two fans in per athlete at each event.
As of Monday, district officials hoped students would be able to return to their hybrid model by Jan. 19.
