Charleston City Council to look at code of conduct in new year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council members discussed their code of conduct Tuesday night amid a controversy surrounding one of their members.
An attorney for the city of Charleston offered to draft up a code of conduct for council members to look at in the new year, after Councilwoman Carol Jackson brought up the need for it.
She said right now council members and board members do not have a series of professional guidelines or standards to hold themselves accountable.
Councilman Harry Griffin issued an apology during the beginning of the virtual meeting about a series of events that happened after he came under fire over a rally he was supposed to attend.
“To our members of City Council, I used a poor choice of words in a phone conversation that has reached the public. I don’t condone the language and I appreciate the unique relationship I have with each one of you,” Griffin said in the meeting. “I have learned a valuable lesson from this situation, and I intend to use this lesson in all my future endeavors, especially as we move forward as a council in 2021.”
He did not specify the phone call to which he referred.
Griffin’s photo also appeared on a flyer for a rally which happened in downtown Charleston two weeks ago. People who identified themselves as Proud Boys, a right-wing group, attended the rally.
He was removed from the city’s commission on equity, inclusion, and racial conciliation. He did issue a letter of apology, claiming he thought the event was going to be about tax increases.
Community members have been calling on Griffin to resign, including representatives from the National Action Network.
Some also called on Griffin to resign during public comment.
Councilman Jason Sakran issued a statement, saying he will sign the petition that calls on Griffin to resign. Jackson also said she signed the petition.
During the conversation around the code of conduct, council members said they do not have the authority to vote any council member out of their seat. Some have also mentioned that personal attacks need to stop.
Earlier on Tuesday. the National Action Network held a news conference Tuesday and asked for Griffin’s resignation.
“The words and action of councilmember Griffin are in direct opposition and conflict to the oath he took as a member of the city council of Charleston,” National Action Network President Vice President Rev. Nelson B. Rivers said. “I call on Mayor Tecklenburg and every member of the Charleston city council to denounce the racist and hateful rhetoric and actions of Council Member Griffin and request today when they meet in City Council his immediate resignation from Charleston city council.”
Griffin, who did not respond to a request last week for comment about the controversy, said Tuesday he will continue to work for his district as long as voters will allow him to do so.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.